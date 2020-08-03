Namibia: Customs Revenue Shoots Up At Zambezi

Rundu — The Directorate of Customs and Excise in the Zambezi region has collected revenue in excess of N$88 million during the last financial year, governor Lawrence Sampofu said last week.

"The increase in revenue is a result of the deepening of the Walvis Bay harbour, which has enabled the border posts in Zambezi to experience the positive increase. The region's border posts also had an increase of 70% trade statistics in commercial vehicles entering and leaving Namibia through the Katima Mulilo border post," said Sampofu who was speaking during his state of the region address last Thursday.

The governor further reported that Zambezi also processed about 13 321 import declarations and 14 375 export declarations. He added the region was not spared by the prolonged drought and the economic challenges experienced across the country last year.

"While settling from drought, another pandemic (Covid-19) struck. These downfalls should not be pillars of excuses for not performing but rather act as an eye-opener for creativeness that will see great achievement," he said.

Sampofu highlighted that the Zambezi Regional Council's cash and food for work activities during the period under review provided support to 18 social projects in all rural constituencies to the value of N$521 000.

"An amount of N$3.2 million has also been provided by the regional council to support social projects through the Constituency Development Fund accrued through different sources of the council," he said.

"This is meant to provide materials and financial support to our communities in different trade categories such as gardening, water provision, poultry, small stock rearing and fishing."

In the area of health, the governor reported that the recruitment of health personnel that was put on hold has resumed, with vacancies already filled. With regard to youth development, he said an amount of N$227 399 was disbursed to 48 youth in the region as start-up capital for small businesses. This was made possible through the Namibia Youth Credit Scheme (NYCS) which targets Namibian youth between the ages of 18-35 years, aimed at providing financial support to youth that do not have adequate collateral to access loans from the mainstream banking system.

"Business plan developments for eight rural youth enterprises have been completed and awaits funding sources anticipated from the Development Bank of Namibia, Agribank and constituency offices to commence operations," he said. On land reform, the governor said the division of land reform registered 421 customary, two occupational and four leasehold land rights.