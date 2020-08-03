Kenya/Tanzania: Harambee Stars Ace Shortlisted for MVP Award in Tanzania

Kenyan international midfielder Francis Kahata has been nominated for the Player of the Season Award in the Tanzanian Premier League.

Kahata and his former Gor Mahia teammate Meddie Kagere have made the 30-man shortlist. The two have been in imperious form for Simba this season as they won the league with a few games to spare.

Kagere set a new record as he became the first player to score 20 goals in two consecutive seasons in the Tanzanian Premier League. In the 2019/20 season, he scored 22 goals and provided seven assists.

Kahata, on the other hand, had a slow start to the season but picked up towards the end of the year, contributing seven goals and eight assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Simba.

Others nominated for the prestigious 2019/20 Tanzanian Premier League Most Valuable Player (MVP) award are Azam trio Nico Wadada, Idd Nado and Obrey Chirwa, Abdulmajid Mangalo, Daniel Mgore (Biashara United), Ayoub Lyanga, Bakari Mwamnyeto (Coastal Union), David Luhende, Yusuph Mhilu, Awesu Awesu (Kagera Sugar), Waziri Junior (Mbao FC).

Others are Lucas Kikoti, Bigirimana Blaise, Reliants Lusajo (Namungo FC), Shomari Kapombe, Aishi Manula, Cleotus Chama, John Bocco, Jonas Mkude, Luis Miquessone (Simba SC), Mapinduzi Balama, Feisal Salum, Deus Kaseke, David Molinga, Juma Abdul (Yanga SC), Martin Kigi (Alliance), Daruweshi Saliboko (Lipuli) and Marcel Kaheza (Police FC).

Meddie Kagare and Francis Kahata will be in action on Sunday afternoon in what will be their last match of the season as Simba take on Namungo FC in the Azam Cup final.