Zimbabwe: Zupco Doubles Local Fares

Zupco has doubled fares for the long buses and kombis to cover rising costs and to improve efficiency.

Fares for long buses are now $8 for the shorter routes and $12 for longer routes, while kombi fares are $16 for shorter routes and $24 for longer routes.

Those catching a Zupco bus at an intermediate stop on a longer route still pay full fare.

This is the third fare increase this year.

Zupco chief executive Mr Evaristo Madangwa yesterday said the increase in the fares had been necessitated by the increases in operational costs.

"The price of fuel has gone up and operating costs have also increased. By adjusting the fares upwards, we will be able to improve on efficiency," he said.

The Zupco fares have remained reasonable considering that illegal private transporters were already charging $50 for the shorter routes and those in more distance locations, such as Chitungwiza and Ruwa, have had to fork out US$1 per single trip.

Zupco accepts tap cards or cash. Pirate kombis and mshikashika demand cash and at times US dollars.

The Zupco subsidised fares are part of Government's efforts to provide affordable public transport, which has seen Zupco buses, including hundreds of franchised commuter omnibuses, making a mark on most urban routes countrywide.