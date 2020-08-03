Kenya: Wazito Hit Jackpot With Origa Signing

Highly-rated Western Stima midfielder Fidel Origa has officially joined moneybags Wazito on one-and-a-half-year contract.

The 19-year-old central midfielder confirmed that he inked the deal on Friday morning in the presence of Wazito CEO Dennis Gicheru and coach Fred Ambani. He joined Wazito after his contract with the powermen lapsed on July 4.

"I am very happy that I have joined Wazito and I promise to give my best next season to ensure we finish among the top five teams. I want to lay a very good foundation so that I can play continental football or join my dream team Arsenal in future," Origa told Nation Sport.

The youngster is also relishing the chance to play alongside former AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza and former Gor Mahia striker Boniface Omondi.

"It will be a dream come true since Isuza and Omondi are very talented players and have been very successful at AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia. Being in the same team with them is a very big opportunity to learn a lot," the former Kariobangi Sharks midfielder said.

Origa also thanked Western Stima coach Salim Babu for moulding him into a mature player.

"Babu has made immense contribution to my football career and he has been instrumental in my superb performance on the pitch. I leave Western Stima with my head high and a better player compared to when I joined," he said.

Origa made 20 appearances for Western Stima in the 2019/20 season providing six assists in the league.