Nigeria: 'No Going Back On Implementation of Ogun Environment Laws'

Abeokuta — The Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA) says the government will continue to wield the big stick towards enforcing the state environmental laws to checkmate infractions on its waste management regulations.

The agency, however, applauded residents of the state for complying with new waste management regulations, saying such action "will ultimately make the state the cleanest in Nigeria."

The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Environment and Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Ola Oresanya, said this in a statement he issued yesterday in Abeokuta.

Oresanya urged the residents to, while celebrating the Eid-el -Kabir, use the opportunity to improve on their habit of cleanliness.

He said that waste managers, including private waste collectors, had been on duty throughout the festive period and called on residents to support them by properly storing their wastes in lidded containers for prompt evacuation.

The Special Adviser also urged the residents and all Community Development Association CDAs to use the opportunity of the celebration and the public holiday to interact and bond with private waste collectors assigned to their areas for better understanding.

Oresanya also called on the residents to continue to support the state government's waste management cellular economic programmes such as re-cycling, waste use and waste reduction, "which will continue to generate employment opportunities for thousands of people, especially the women and youths."