South Africa: SAMRO Calls for an End to the Exploitation of Female Talent

press release

Women’s month this year must go beyond symbolic gestures and achieve something tangible for women in the creative music industry, says Nicholas Maweni, chairperson of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO).

August is the month of women.

While women have been acknowledged as great interpreters of music, the field of composition is still unfortunately dominated by men.

SAMRO, Africa's oldest and most illustrious Music Rights Organisation reported that under 20% of its members are women. It also said women earn less than 5% of the total royalties paid to members.

We all enjoy music sung by female artists. However, often the songs sung by women are said to have been written or composed by men.

Maweni says it is highly probable that over the years men have registered works created by women as their own.

As a result, these unscrupulous men continue to reap the financial benefits from the works of women, while the real female composers and authors don’t receive anything.

“We know very little about these women as there is little shared or published about them,” laments Maweni.

“Women continue to lag for various reasons including patriarchy, their work is not properly recognised as being on par with the works created by men. This is primarily because the gate-keepers in the industry continue to be predominantly men.”

64 years after the women’s protest against passes on 9 August 1956, they are still fighting for their emancipation.

Maweni says to this day, female composers are not considered as talented and capable as their male counterparts.

SAMRO is calling for:

an end to patriarchy in the music industry across the entire value chain women to move up the ladder and occupy more meaningful position in the music industry women must approach SAMRO if they have clear and valid evidence to re-register their

music.

all broadcasters must play music composed or performed by women during the Women’s Month – August.

“We need more women composers and it's not about tokenism, it's about talent,” says Maweni.

SAMRO has 33% women representation as non-executive directors and over 50% of total permanent employees are women.

SAMRO will continue to lead by example in the fight for gender parity in terms of representation and equal pay.