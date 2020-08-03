Kenya: On-Form Olunga Sends Kashiwa Third

1 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international Michael Olunga scored the winner as Kashiwa Reysol edged Nagoya Grampus 1-0 in a Japanese top-tier match played at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After a goalless first half, Olunga showed his predatory instincts as he pounced on a precise through pass from Ataru Esaka to beat the onrushing Nagoya custodian James Lengarak in the 71st minute.

The former Gor Mahia and Tusker FC striker is currently the leading scorer in the J1 league with nine goals from eight matches.

The win pushes Kashiwa Reysol from eighth to third on the log with 15 points while Nagoya drop from third to fifth with 14 points.

Up next for Kashiwa Reysol is a home game against Shanon Bellmare on Wednesday afternoon at the Sankyo Frontier.

