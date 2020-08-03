Malawi Model Mable Khonje to Launch New Lingerie Line in Europe

2 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Netherlands-based Malawian model and former Miss Malawi beauty queen organiser Mable Ameera Khonje tapping into the lingerie industry.

She shared photos of models wearing her 'Boudoir' intimates collection that will be available from August 6 when she will be launching the lingerie line in Amsterdam at WestCord Fashion Hoyel.

"It is my line I have desined it myself and its going to be available here in Europe and stock is already in Malawi," said Mable who also launched a lipstick label Doll Mabel, told Nyasa Times.

Mable said 'Boudouir' lingerie line will serve a diverse, style-conscious consumer that values accessibility, affordability and self-empowerment.

Born Mabel Banda on 10 August 1983 in Zimbabwe, she comes from Mitawa Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Tambala in Mayani, Dedza. She is married to Sanderson Khonje and is a mother to two sons.

She did part of her primary school education at Alfred Beit International School in Harare, Zimbabwe before going to Lilongwe Girls Primary School. She later went to Dedza Girls Islamic Secondary School after which she attended Malawi College of Accountancy and Varsity College in Pretoria South Africa where she studied accountancy.

Mabel now holds an associate degree in public relations and communications from the University of Wales in Cardiff, attained in 2010.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

