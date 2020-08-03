Angola: Covid-19 - 35 New Infections, One Death

Luanda — Thirty-five new positive cases of covid-19 have been detected in Angola in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1.199.

The information was released Sunday evening in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health who said in the same period the country recorded one death and recovery of a patient.

Addressing the daily covid-19 update brienfing, Franco Mufinda said the newly infected include 20 males, with ages ranging from six to 83 years.

One of the infections was detected in northern Bengo province, involving a national who travelled from Luanda.

With the new elements, Angola's covid-19 figures stand at 1.199 infections, 55 deaths, 461 recoveries and 684 active patients, 18 in grave state, 12 in critical condition and 23 in moderate situation.