Namibia Records 70 New Covid-19 Cases

2 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Namibia on Sunday recorded 70 new Covid-19 cases and 16 new recoveries.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula said the new cases are from the Erongo, Khomas, Ohangwena and //Kharas regions.

Walvis Bay reported the highest number of new cases at 43, followed by Swakopmund with 12, Windhoek with 13, Engela with one and Lüderitz with one.

"With the implementation of the new de-isolation protocol, we expect to see a radical increase in the number of recoveries," Shangula said.

The country now has 2 294 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 187 recoveries and 11 deaths.

