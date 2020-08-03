Kenya/Zambia: Mixed Results for Kenyan Cast in Zambia

Five Kenyan internationals were in action as the Zambian Super League (ZSL) on Saturday as the Zambian Super League (ZSL) nears completion.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) recently announced they would be ending the league barely a month after it resumed due to the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country.

Jesse Were, Ian Otieno, and John Mark Makwata all started for Zesco United as they edged Lusaka Dynamos 1-0 at the Nkoloma Stadium.

Lusaka Dynamos defender George Chilufya turned Jesse Were's clever cross into his own net to gift Zesco the win in the 64th minute.

Former Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Duke Abuya and ex-AFC Leopards midfielder Duncan Otieno played the entire game as Nkana FC came from behind twice to hold Red Arrows 2-2 at the same venue.

Joseph Phiri gave Red Arrows an early lead with James Chamanga doubling the lead minutes after resumption but Idriss Mbombo's brace rescued a point for Nkana.

Former Gor Mahia defender Harun Shakava was conspicuously missing from Nkana's matchday squad while Musa Mohammed is still in Kenya after the end of his contract.