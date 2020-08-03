Kenya: Harambee Stars Defender Back in Training

1 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international defender Erick Ouma has resumed training with top-tier side AIK after three months out due to a foot injury.

The former Gor Mahia left-back suffered a fibula fracture while training with the club and underwent corrective surgery.

Elsewhere, Kenyan international Johanna Omolo featured as Cercle Brugge lost 3-1 to KV Oostende in a friendly match played at the Diaz Arena on Saturday.

Kévin Vandendriessche gave Oostende an early lead before Francois Marquet and Makhtar Gueye added to Brugge's misery with a goal apeice after the break.

Guy Mbenza scored Brugge's consolation. Omolo was rested in the 76th minute, Malian midfielder Aldom Deuro taking his place.

The Kenyan international is out of contract at the club but reliable sources indicate he is set to renew his contract despite solid interest from several Asian clubs.

