Zimbabwe: Mbizo MP Chikwinya Escapes, Goes Into Hiding After Security Forces Storm His Home

2 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya has reportedly gone into hiding after escaping from suspected armed State security agents driving in seven unmarked cars who stormed his home in Kwekwe Saturday night.

Before his escape, Chikwinya had raised an alarm he was under siege on his Facebook page.

"More than 7 cars at my gate. Police and soldiers in uniform. Please help," Chikwinya said.

He confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com over the phone Sunday that members of the security services had raided his Masasa home, but he had managed to escape by scaling a precast wall.

"I am lucky to have escaped before they pounced on me. I am in a safe place for now," the MP said.

It could not be established what happened to the security forces after Chikwinya had evaded them.

In a statement Sunday, the MDC Alliance confirmed its officials were receiving nocturnal visits from members of the security establishment, especially in Kwekwe and Bulawayo.

"The party continues to receive reports of illegal visits at homes belonging to MDC Alliance leaders particularly in Kwekwe and Bulawayo. Soldiers and police officers are brutalising people for no reason. We demand an end to these violations and provocations," the MDC Alliance said.

Scores of people have been arrested, abducted, or assaulted by members of the security services as political parties, churches, students, and civil society call for an end to high-level corruption and increasing poverty.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.