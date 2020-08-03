Botswana: Fund Benefits Over 3 000 - Rakgare

2 August 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Ketshepile More

Gaborone — Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development has approved over 3 000 applications for COVID-19 financial assistance.

Briefing the media on the ministry's relief fund, Minister Tumiso Rakgare said over P70 million was set aside to provide financial relief to the creative sector.

The relief fund aimed at cushioning selected clubs and athletes as well as youth businesses from the effects of COVID-19

Between May and June, Mr Rakgare said out of 10 960 approved applications, over P7 million had been disbursed to over 3 019 applicants.

He also said a further P20 million had been approved and would be disbursed accordingly to the remaining batch of applicants.

Minister Rakgare added that his ministry, along with other stakeholders, would consult and devise a plan on further financial relief, should the need arises between August to December.

The delay of payments, he highlighted, emanated from various factors such as non-compliance by applicants, double dipping, non-authentic contracts of employment as well as shortage of information, among others.

On other issues, Minister Rakgare said the National Arts Council of Botswana Bill 2020 had been drafted and would be presented at the ongoing Parliament session.

Rakgare noted that the aim was to establish a secretariat as soon as the Bill gets an approval, to be operational by the end of the year.

He added that the tender for provision of local content for NOW! TV channel was out.

The closing date for submissions is tomorrow. NOW! is found on channel 290 on DSTV.

Minister Rakgare has encouraged and urged the youth in the creative industry to utilise the newly launched guidelines of CEDA to substantially grow their industry.

He acknowledged that the entertainment industry had been most hit by COVID-19, but said they did not have numbers of youth affected more by the pandemic.

Furthermore, he encouraged youth to always sign employment contracts with their clubs and associations or groups to help curb the virus.

Rakgare discouraged playing Sunday soccer as it had not yet been lifted and appealed to the youth to stop hosting chilling sessions and parties as that could expose them to the pandemic.

He urged them to be patient and comply with COVID-19 protocols put in place.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.