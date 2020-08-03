Namibia: Otweya Residents Chose New Name

2 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

The co-founder of the Twaloloka informal settlement at Walvis Bay has urged Namibians to stop attacking Erongo governor, Neville Andre over the new name of their settlement.

Olga Birisamus said the committee representing the Twaloloka fire victims had suggested the name Otweya to the governor, as they no longer wanted to carry the weight and the negativity of the name Twaloloka.

"We were tired, but now we are moving on. We have seen that the government is finally seeing and hearing us. They are finally coming along, so we want to be known as Otweya, meaning we are coming," she said.

She said most of the people who are against the name are from outside the group, and need to realise that the group wants to move on.

"We had a meeting with the committee, asking if we would like to still be called Twaloloka, but we preferred Otweya," said a resident Natalia Moongela.

The governor said he accepted the idea after the community members told him they have hope.

"They said they were homeless and tired from 2016, and now they are in tents on their way to a new place. They understand that we want to make life better for them. They are the ones that suggested it. We did not force it on them. Let us not politicise the issue. We are here to look forward and work together," said Andre.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.