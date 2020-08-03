Namibia: Otweya Residents Chose New Name

The co-founder of the Twaloloka informal settlement at Walvis Bay has urged Namibians to stop attacking Erongo governor, Neville Andre over the new name of their settlement.

Olga Birisamus said the committee representing the Twaloloka fire victims had suggested the name Otweya to the governor, as they no longer wanted to carry the weight and the negativity of the name Twaloloka.

"We were tired, but now we are moving on. We have seen that the government is finally seeing and hearing us. They are finally coming along, so we want to be known as Otweya, meaning we are coming," she said.

She said most of the people who are against the name are from outside the group, and need to realise that the group wants to move on.

"We had a meeting with the committee, asking if we would like to still be called Twaloloka, but we preferred Otweya," said a resident Natalia Moongela.

The governor said he accepted the idea after the community members told him they have hope.

"They said they were homeless and tired from 2016, and now they are in tents on their way to a new place. They understand that we want to make life better for them. They are the ones that suggested it. We did not force it on them. Let us not politicise the issue. We are here to look forward and work together," said Andre.