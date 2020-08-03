Namibia: PDM Supports 'Censored' Reporter

The PDM Youth League (PDMYL) says it will lodge a complaint with the Media Ombudsman against the Namibia Press Agency (Nampa) for censoring and victimising journalist Edward Muumbu.

This comes after Muumbu asked president Hage Geingob questions about the Fishrot corruption scandal at a Covid-19 briefing on Friday.

Thereafter, a leaked communique showed the agency's management distancing itself from the journalist's conduct.

PDMYL will formally lay the complaint tomorrow.

Maximalliant Katjimune, the youth league's national spokesperson, confirmed this.

He said Nampa's actions are directly in contravention of the Constitution, which states that Namibians have the right to "freedom of speech and expression, which shall include freedom of the press and other media".

"Moreover, Nampa is a public body established by the Namibia Press Agency Act of 1992 for the purpose of distributing local, regional and international news," he said.

Nampa is not new to censorship accusations.

In 2019 the agency allegedly ended its relationship with freelance journalist Vitalio Angula for engaging in the Fishrot debacle.