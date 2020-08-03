Namibia: Pupils to Report to School Tomorrow

The government says pupils are expected to report to school tomorrow to wrap up work done thus far.

Preprimary grades and grades 1 to 9 are expected to collect assessment tasks for promotional purposes.

This comes after president Hage Geingob on Friday said face-to-face classes for these pupils are suspended from Tuesday for 28 days.

Namibia now has over 2 000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths.

Face-to-face lessons are however not suspended for grades 10, 11 and 12.

Grade 11 and 12 pupils will also report to school tomorrow, while grade 10 pupils are expected to report to school on Tuesday.

In a statement released today, minister of education, arts and culture Anna Nghipondoka said arrangements will be made between parents and hostels for pupils to return home.

"We must keep in mind this one-month suspension is not a school holiday or a total school closure. During this period, the ministry will continue to strengthen the initiatives geared towards school preparedness," she said.

Nghipondoka said teachers must continue reporting to school and put all mechanisms in place to facilitate learning from home.