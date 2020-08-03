Namibia: Tourism Director Bows Out

2 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Tourism and gaming director Sem Shikongo has left the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism after 13 years.

In a letter to the industry on Friday, Shikongo said it was an honour and a privilege to serve the industry, both emerging and established tourism entrepreneurs, in making a significant impact on the tourism and gaming industry of Namibia.

His last day in office was this past Friday.

"The time has come for me to say goodbye to all of you. It has been an exciting time serving the Namibian tourism and gaming private sector over the last 13 years as director of tourism and gaming," Shikongo said.

He said despite the tough times the industry is faced with, it should persevere.

"We are faced with a serious challenge at this present moment. I am sure, however, that you will ride the storm and regain your resilience as a sector. For it is those tough times that allowed us to shine - just like the pressure that creates diamonds," Shikongo said.

