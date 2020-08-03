Namibia: Uniform Personnel Get Masks Donation

2 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

The Peace Garden group of companies yesterday donated 9 000 masks, worth N$252 000 to the police in Oshana region, the Onandjokwe Lutheran hospital in Oshikoto region and to the Engela state hospital in the Ohangwena region.

Each institution received 3 000 masks to help combat the spread of Covid-19.

Frans Shiviya, a senior manager at Peace garden group of companies who handed over the donation to the police in Oshana region, noted that the masks were produced by the company itself.

He said such masks are safe and approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the fight against the deadly virus.

"This year we are faced with an unprecedented situation which we never experienced before of Covid-19. As long as it continues to spread, everyone is at risk of contracting it. However, the men and women in uniform and essential workers are more at risks of infection due to the nature of their jobs and the environment they work in," he said.

