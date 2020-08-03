Namibia: No Free Plots for Twaloloka Residents

The Municipality of Walvis Bay has refuted rumours of free plots for the people of Twaloloka who have been displaced after a fire destroyed the settlement last Sunday.

Jack Manale, the municipality's manager of housing and property, confirmed this.

"There is no such thing. The people are in tents temporarily from where they will be moved to an area that is being serviced for temporary relocation on proper ervens," he said.

He said the municipality has been working on the relocation programme for some time, but was derailed by the fire at Twaloloka, which took the life of a toddler and left thousands homeless.

"We had to intervene with an extraordinary temporary measure to assist the people so that they have shelter, while continuing with a relocation plan to decongest the townships . . ," he said.

The residents of Twaloloka will soon be moved to a new temporary site with services and semi-permanent structures, Manale said.