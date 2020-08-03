Nigeria: Governor Sule Calls for Collaboration On Security in Nasarawa

3 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Odama

Lafia — Following the security situation in some parts Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule has tasked stakeholders, youths, community and religious leaders to assist the security agents fish out killers of innocent citizens in the state.

The governor gave the admonition when he paid a fact-finding visit to the palace of the Osu Ajiri, Halilu Bala Usman the traditional ruler of Udege Chiefdom of Nasarawa State.

Governor Sule, who restated that security of lives of the citizens is a priority of his administration, insisted that criminals must not be allowed to truncate the peace and economic activities in our communities.

The governor, who expressed worry at the resurgence of violence in the area, that was peaceful only months ago, admonished youths in the area to shun crime.

He said: "We believe there are criminal elements among the people of this area and we must fish them out."

Responding, the Osu Ajiri commended Governor Sule for beefing up security in the area, as well as the ongoing construction of Mararaba Udege-Udege Mbeki Road.

The monarch, however, used the opportunity provided by the visit to appeal to the governor for appointment of more district heads in the area for ease of administration and improved security.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Addra, Sule, who was accompanied by former governor and Senator representing the area, Abdullahi Adamu, and other government officials, later paid a condolence visit to the palace of the late traditional ruler of Odu.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

