Nigeria: Attacks - 5 Killed, 14 Missing in Nasarawa Village

3 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Odama

No Fewer than five persons have been killed and 14 others reported missing in Daisy, Umaisha Development Area of Nasarawa State following attack by gunmen who invaded the community.

It was gathered yesterday that over 12 houses were razed by the invading gunmen during the attack.

The bandits, numbering over 20, invaded the community on July 27 shooting sporadically leaving five persons dead and 14 others still missing as a result of the invasion..

Speaking on the incident, the traditional ruler overseeing the community, the Ohimege Opanda, Usman Abdullahi said the gunmen came into the community at about 10.30pm shooting indiscriminately. He said, "About 10.30pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, gunmen invaded our community, attacked the people of Dausu and killed five persons. They also burnt 12 houses and 14 persons are still missing as we are speaking."

He however commended Governor Abdullahi Sule when he paid him a condolence visit for the prompt response of the security agents.

The monarch urged the security to increase their efforts in securing the community.

Earlier, Governor Sule had commiserated with the monarch and the people over the attack.

Represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the governor condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric and inhuman.

Meanwhile, the Police in Nasarawa State have vowed to unravel the killers of the District Head of Odu Village in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Amos Obere.

It will be recalled that Obere was murdered by gunmen last Friday.

Public Relations Officer in the state, Ramhan Nansel, yesterday said in Lafia that the command would not rest until the killers were identified, arrested and prosecuted.

He said investigation to unravel the killings and those behind the attack had since commenced, urgiing members of the public to supply the police with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.

