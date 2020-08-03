Zimbabwe: Harare Records 337 Covid-19 Cases in One Day

2 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo

Harare Province yesterday recorded a staggering 337 Covid-19 cases, out of the 490 cases that tested positive.

Of these, 485 cases were community transmissions with five imported from South Africa, according to a Covid-19 daily update compiled by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The new cases have pushed Zimbabwe's total cases to 3 659, of which 2 579 are active, 1 011 recovered and 69 have died, including two deaths yesterday.

Both deaths, of a 62 year-old male and 52 year-old female, were recorded in Bulawayo.

Yesterday, Bulawayo Province registered 39 new cases while Midlands had 42, Mashonaland East 13, Matabeleland South 11 and Mashonaland Central 7.

Government continues to plead with citizens to stay indoors and only leave for unavoidable business such as seeking medical care and buying food, although it is recommended that people should not frequent shops and open markets to minimise contracting the deadly pandemic.

Since March 20 when Covid-19 broke out in Zimbabwe, 132 535 tests have been conducted.

Africa has 928 439 confirmed cases as at end of day yesterday, 580 569 recoveries and 19 684 deaths.

South Africa has over 503 000 confirmed cases, over 342 000 recoveries and 8 153 deaths.

Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

