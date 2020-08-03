Kenya: NMS Unveils New Payment Platform for Various Services

31 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Nairobi residents will now have to use a new payment platform to pay for various services offered by the county.

This comes after Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) announced a new unified payment short code.

The new unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) short code is *647# and will replace the *235# that has been in use since June last year when Nairobi County government parted ways with JamboPay.

"Nairobi County is now unified under *647#. Dial and access a one stop platform for all your service delivery needs ranging from property management, land rates payments, market fees payments and parking fees payments," reads the advert in local dailies.

This marks the last bit of migration of revenue collection from City Hall to NMS through Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Early July, the taxman announced that it is rolling out, in phases, a new revenue collection system for all key revenue streams in Nairobi.

KRA said the new system will incorporate features such as integrated customer touch points including USSD, mobile app and web portal.

Read the original article on Nation.

