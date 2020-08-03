Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Councillor, Official Remanded in Custody Over #31july Protests in Chegutu

Armed police officers Friday arrested two MDC Alliance Mashonaland West officials for allegedly mobilising Chegutu residents to demonstrate against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government for failing to stem rampant corruption and gross maladministration.

MDC Alliance provincial deputy organising secretary, Edward Dzeka, and Chegutu West district youth vice chairperson Sheunesu Chimunyemba appeared at Chegutu Magistrates Court Saturday.

They were remanded in custody to Monday where the magistrate is expected to pass his bail ruling.

Dzeka, who is a local councillor, and his co-accused Chimunyemba are facing charges of inciting public violence last Friday in Chegutu.

MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson, Blessing Mandava confirmed the duo's arrest, saying it was unlawful.

"We condemn the illegal arrest and inhumane treatment of our deputy organising secretary, Councillor Dzeka and Chimunyemba at the hands of armed security personnel in Chegutu.

"We condemn the illegal nature of his arrest as it is in violation of their rights and liberties as citizens as enshrined in Section 59 of the nation's constitution," said Mandava.

Added Mandava; "The pair was unarmed but the heavily-armed security details pointed their guns at them Hollywood-style. We categorically condemn these arrests as they are archaic and not fit for the 21st century."

Following their arrest, the pair was detained at Chegutu CID Law and Order Section, before their court appearance Saturday.