South Africa: Idols SA Turns Sweet 16 - More Than Just A Show!

Rumour has it Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung will walk in wearing an outfit that will get viewers talking when Idols SA returns to Mzansi Magic this Sunday – South African proverb.

Well, it may not be a real South African proverb, but renowned rapper and the show’s host ProVerb will be back with his puns and witty lines when Idols SA returns for Season 16 of what promises to be “more than just a show”.

The talent show will start with the airing of mass auditions on Sunday, 02 August 2020 at 17:30 – in time to take its place on the social media trends list

This year’s auditions were filmed before lockdown in March in four cities - Pretoria, Durban, Jo’burg and Cape Town.

“As we turn 16, your living room will, from this Sunday, transform into front-row seats of the biggest entertainment spectacle, enough to make you forget about your lockdown woes. This is because Idols SA is back and we are really excited about the show – from the Wooden Mic, right up to the Live Shows. This year’s Idols will be more than just a show,” says Executive Producer and Director of SIC entertainment, Gavin Wratten.

The return of Mzansi’s most loved talent search show comes after Luyolo Yiba d ropped the Wooden Mic to get the Golden Ticket, made it past Theatre Week, past Live Shows, before he won the hearts of the majority of South Africans to win the grand prize of the 15 th edition of the competition.

Luyolo’s talent stood out, so much that he remained standing despite being put on the audition spot by the show’s returning Judges. He survived the nerve-wrecking critique of Randall Abrahams, the compliments and tears of Unathi Nkayi. Luyolo even got Somgaga to blow everyone away with entertaining phrases that viewers have become accustomed to. All the Judges will make their return this season and viewers will once again get to see their favourite stars being invited on to the show as Guest Judges.

“Mzansi is proud to continue to provide a platform for new stars to be discovered and for talent to be unearthed. I am told this year’s Idols, dubbed, 'Sweet 16', will be, ‘more than just a show’. This should set the stage for our contestants and the show to reach new highs,” says Nomsa Philiso, the director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net .

While the show’s production team will take the necessary health precautions to ensure the safety of the contestants is prioritised, all Mass Auditions were shot before lockdown.

All the requisite health guidelines will be put in place ahead of all the Live Shows, and the cast and crew will ensure that social distancing, sanitizing of hands and venues with adequate ventilation will be used for this year’s showpiece.