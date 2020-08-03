Kenya: 2 Killed, Six Injured After Silo Bin Collapses at Mombasa Port

31 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mohamed Ahmed

Two people died while six were injured when a fertiliser silo bin fell on them at the Mombasa port.

A police report stated that the accident at about 5.10pm on Friday occurred at the Portside Freight Container Station, which is owned by Governor Hassan Joho's family.

The report identified the two as 44-year-old James Mwangi Gathendo and 35-year-old machine operator Vikash Singh.

Those injured were listed as Harrison Munyaka (30), Keya Biria (25), Rebecca Maranga (28), Morris Oluoch (27), Laik Ahmed (25) and Bibi Rama (27).

INVESTIGATION

In a statement, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) acting Managing Director Rashid Salim said the incident took place at shed number 7/8.

"An accident happened when engineers from a private firm were commissioning bins for handling fertiliser," Mr Salim said, adding the management would team up with relevant authorities to investigate the incident.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said those injured were taken to different hospitals in Mombasa and an investigation launched to establish the cause of the accident.

Police said they were treated at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital and discharged.

The bodies were taken to the Pandya Hospital mortuary.

Last year, an employee from Likoni Sub-county in Mombasa was buried alive by a clinker at one of the berths at the port.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.