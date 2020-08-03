Kenya: 2 Killed, Six Injured After Silo Bin Collapses at Mombasa Port

Two people died while six were injured when a fertiliser silo bin fell on them at the Mombasa port.

A police report stated that the accident at about 5.10pm on Friday occurred at the Portside Freight Container Station, which is owned by Governor Hassan Joho's family.

The report identified the two as 44-year-old James Mwangi Gathendo and 35-year-old machine operator Vikash Singh.

Those injured were listed as Harrison Munyaka (30), Keya Biria (25), Rebecca Maranga (28), Morris Oluoch (27), Laik Ahmed (25) and Bibi Rama (27).

INVESTIGATION

In a statement, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) acting Managing Director Rashid Salim said the incident took place at shed number 7/8.

"An accident happened when engineers from a private firm were commissioning bins for handling fertiliser," Mr Salim said, adding the management would team up with relevant authorities to investigate the incident.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said those injured were taken to different hospitals in Mombasa and an investigation launched to establish the cause of the accident.

Police said they were treated at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital and discharged.

The bodies were taken to the Pandya Hospital mortuary.

Last year, an employee from Likoni Sub-county in Mombasa was buried alive by a clinker at one of the berths at the port.