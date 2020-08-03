Namibia: Local Firm Has Answer to Shacks

2 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

A local furniture company has proposed that local authorities consider using non-flammable fibre cement nutec boards to build low-income housing.

Kobus van Schalkwyk of Waterbay Woods and Joinery erected a model house opposite Twaloloka to show the possibilities available to fill the gap in low-cost housing and reduce the risks of shack fires.

"The initiative was to find a lasting solution for the community especially those living in shacks and the low income earners to have decent shelter at an affordable rate," said Van Schalkwyk.

He added that setting up such structures can ensure that six months, shacks would be a thing of the past in Walvis Bay.

"A house like this with a concrete floor costs plus minus N$30 000 but the cost will increase with additional finishes such as shower and plumbing. The structures can be set to suit an individual's needs from a bachelor room, one bedroom up to three bedrooms," he explained.

According to van Schalkwyk, these structures have a life span of up to 20 years. The fibre cement boards are also used for ceilings and partitioning and are available at hardware stores.

The residents of Otweya and surroundings came to see the model house and expressed satisfaction with the structure.

"I like the house and yes I can afford it, if we pay in instalments through the municipality. The banks will not even consider a personal loan application because these are not permanent structures and we don't have collateral," said Otto Shishiiveni whose shack was destroyed last Sunday.

"As long as the houses come with water and electricity I am happy. That is our biggest challenge. As for the cost I don't see why it should be a problem. Our immediate need is land and that is what brought us to Twaloloka," said Joolokeni Johannes.

Erongo governor Neville Andre on Sunday led a delegation comprising the Deputy Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Derek Klaasen and the mayor of Walvis Bay Immanuel Wilfried to the prototype house.

"We are trying to take the people out of the congested neighbourhoods. This is a project that is viable and it is better than how the people were living. We have engaged the central government on this initiative that is why we asked the company to set up this protype to give a feel of how the houses will look," said Andre.

The mayor of Walvis Bay said the council is considering similar structures for Farm 37 and will deliberate on the issue this week.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.