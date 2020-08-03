Nigeria: Ikpeazu Removes Transport Commissioner, Suspends LG Chairmen

3 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has sacked the state's Commissioner of Transport, Mr. Ekele Nwaohammuo.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday titled, 'Government special announcement' by Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere.

It added that the Transition Committee Chairmen for Aba North, Victor Ubani; Aba South Cherechi, Wogu and Ibe Local Government Areas, Umunnoechi Mathew were also suspended.

Also, the General Manager of Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State, Mr. Bright Ikeokwu, was also sacked.

"The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, Ph.D. has approved the immediate suspension of the following: The General Manager of Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State; the Transition Committee Chairman of Aba South Local Government Area; the Transition Committee Chairman of Aba North Local Government Area.

"The Governor has also relieved the Commissioner of Transport, Ekele Nwaohammuo of his appointment as Honourable Commissioner.

"The Transition Committee Chairman of Umuneochi LGA, Mr. Mathew Ibe has equally been relieved of his appointment.

Ikpeazu has also approved the appointment of the following as Commissioner Nominees - Tony Nwanmuo, Godswill Nwonoruo.

"The Governor has also approved the appointment of Ezechikamnayo as Transition Committee Chairman Nominee for Umuneochi Local Government Area.

"The Deputy Chairmen of the affected Local Government Areas are to take over and together with their Heads of Service immediately set up a taskforce to check environmental indiscipline and other vices.

"TIMASS taskforce is also to be set up to further check these excesses."

