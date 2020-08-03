Nigeria: PDP Asks Sanwo-Olu to Sack Laswa Boss Over Boat Mishaps

3 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to sack the management of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) over recent boat mishaps , which occurred in the state.

In a statement issued yesterday by the PDP spokesperson in Lagos State, Mr. Taofik Gani, the main opposition party also asked the governor to declare Lagos waterways unsafe for public transportation.

According to the PDP, more than 50 people have been killed in several boat mishaps on Lagos State's waterways in the last 30 days.

While condoling with the victims of the boat mishaps, the PDP demanded adequate compensation from the state for their families.

"We demand the sack of the LASWA general manager, the overhaul of the agency, compensation for victims, prosecution of erring officials, and operators.

"Facts now reveal that over 50 lives have actually been lost, with the last 17 victims being in the last 10 days.

"Therefore, with the increase in deaths on the Lagos waterways, a responsible government ought to have overhauled the management of the LASWA," the PDP said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.