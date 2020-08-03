Nigeria: Edo, Ondo Elections Litmus Test for Nigeria's Democracy - Aremu

Comrade Issa Aremu, a former Labor Party Guber candidate in Kwara state, has said that campaign for the election in Edo and Ondo states should be issue-based and depersonalised.

"The elections are between brothers and sisters," he said.

He said in Kaduna that "we must, therefore, condemn any call for extra-constitutional order. Let's do quality control of the democratic process by electing credible people and putting sustainable institutions in place."

"The litmus tests for our democracy are Edo and Ondo which come up in September and October respectively.

"All the political actors in the two states must maintain the best of democratic practices so as to compliment the efforts of INEC in conducting free and fair election."

"The campaign should be issue-based and depersonalized. The elections are between brothers and sisters of the same states NOT with unknown aliens.

"Whoever wins, whatever party wins will not have indivisible water supply or road networks. All of us are winners once there is a good governance.

"In the case of Edo state, the burden for peaceful and free elections lies on the statesmanship of both the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.," he said.

"Again, they should learn from President Buhari who with dignity and decorum manages his relationship with former President Jonathan transforming from adversary to partner in nation building. A lesson for all members of the political class."

