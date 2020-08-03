Morocco: Sahrawi Civilian Prisoner Starts Warning Hunger Strike in Morocco

3 August 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Kenitra (Morocco) — Sahrawi civil prisoner, Abdelah Wali Ahmed Ramadan Al-Khafouni, decided to enter a warning hunger strike in a protest against the difficult detention conditions, according to the Association for the Protection of Sahrawi Prisoners.

According to the same source, the Sahrawi civilian prisoner was poisoned in the Kenitra central prison, which resulted in severe vomiting and diarrhea, after eating a meal that did not conform to the appropriate health standards amid the complete lack of adequate health care at Kenitra central prison.

It should be recalled that Sahrawi civilian prisoner Abdelah Wali Ahmed Ramadan Al-Khafouni, has been in the central prison of Kenitra, Morocco, serving an unfair sentence of life imprisonment, following unjust trial that lacked the guarantees and standards for a fair trial, which was staged in the Moroccan city of Salé, with the testimony of important international human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

