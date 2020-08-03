Tanzania: It Is Do or Die for Simba in Asfc Final in Rukwa

THE final whistle by referee Abubakar Mturo will declare who deserve this year's Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) between Simba and Namungo who lock horns today at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga, Rukwa.

However, no matter the outcome, it is vividly known that Namungo will be the country's envoys in CAF Confederation League next season whereas Simba will fly high national flag in CAF Champions League (CAF CL).

As a result of this, some people believe that the game will be down in comparison if both teams where fighting for one available chance to play in the CAF organised contests.

It has been a long splint for the two teams to reach this far but now, the glittering silverware is just on the stand by waiting to be celebrated by the team which will be victorious after the tense 90 minutes of play.

The two teams meet for the third time after facing each other twice during last season's Vodacom Premier League whereby the champions Simba won the first round match 3-2 at Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam before being held to a barren draw at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi.

Generally, whenever the two sides meet, one expects to witness classic football display with one team (Simba) enjoying experience while the other team (Namungo) cherishes on determination.

As per Simba SC manager Patrick Rweyemamu remarks, their solo aim is to bag a hat-trick of titles besides the Community Shield and top flight league titles.

"We want to grab another trophy to complete a treble that is why we have put in place all necessary measures to fulfill our target. The squad is ready to do that job," he said.

The Reds recorded 17 goals in their past five matches enroute to the ASFC finals beating Arusha FC 6-0, Mwadui 2-1, 3-2 Stand United on penalties, 2-0 Azam FC and 4-1 Young Africans respectively.

For Namungo who eye to pocket their first major silverware, Head Coach Thierry Hitimana said he will use the same tactics he emplored last season in the league.

"We respect Simba, they are a big club but that does not make us to change our usual format of play and we will use the same approach used in the league last season. "What I want is to keep everyone in the squad fit because we will play in a final match and who knows, maybe the game will go all the way into the extra time.

"In games like this, it becomes difficult to stimulate players since they know themselves what to do especially considering the fact that most of my players are facing their debut match in the finals," relaxed Hitimana who is heavily linked with a coaching job at Yanga said.