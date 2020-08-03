Tanzania: Coach-Less Yanga Splash Transfer

YOUNG Africans have been criticised on social media outlets for being on the forefront signing players before bringing in new coach first saying what if the incoming coach will not like the new comers.

Lately, the club confirmed the signing of Zawadi Mauya from Kagera Sugar as they are in the process to repair their squad ahead of another competitive next season.

It was the Jangwani Street based side's first deal which has seen the former Mtibwa Sugar player inking a two year contract deal to serve at one of the oldest clubs in the country.

However, it seems that the Kagera based team have so far been the casualties as two of their players have since been released to join other clubs with midfielder Awesu Awesu becoming the first player to leave the club and join Azam FC for another two years contract.

A picture of Zawadi putting on a Yanga jersey flanked by GSM'S Investment Director Hersi Said and Yanga's Acting General Secretary Simon Patrick went viral on social media outlets from Friday.

Since then, a number of domestic and foreign based players have been named to be on the radars of Yanga including the former Simba SC player James Kotei.

Others rumoured to be on the verge to seal deals with Yanga are Congolese midfield maestro Mukoko Tonombe (AS Vita) and Tuisila Kisanda (AS Vita), Rwandan Eric Rutanga from Rayon Sports and Heritier Makambo who played for Horoya FC.

Makambo was the club's key scorer when they were under Congolese Mwinyi Zahera.

Again, the deal with Coastal Union defender Bakari Mwamnyeto is said to ripe any moment as the two sides are reported to have reached an agreement.

But, skipper's Papy Tshishimbi future at the club still remain uncertain as he has reportedly been given a deadline until Wednesday next week to either sign an extension contract or else leave the club.

It has been disclosed that the club adjusted the past terms agreed with Tshishimbi to suit their next season budget as such, the Congolese player is reluctant to concede to the new terms.

Meanwhile, GSM maintained their stand that they will fully be involved in all the signings at Yanga as recommended by the technical bench so as to make the team strong to battle for titles next season.

Apart from helping the club to recruit new players, GSM are also leading the procedures to propel for Yanga's transformation.

In another development, Kagera Sugar FC Head Coach Mecky Maxime has said that his club was not shaken by the departure of its dependable players-Awesu Awesu and Zawadi Mauya, reports Meddie Mulisa from Bukoba.

Striker Awesu who scored 13 goals in the just ended Mainland Premier league season has been signed by Azam SC while Mauya has crossed to Dar Young Africans.

Maxime, who has made debut coaching Kagera Sugar in several league seasons, acknowledged that the two players were instrumental for his side to fare well in the league.

"It is obvious that Awesu and Mauya were good players. However, Kagera Sugar has for a long time been grooming young players who are now in top teams some featuring for the national soccer team-Taifa Stars. The Club has signed other players and we wish them all the best," he said.

Awesu will be featuring for Azam SC who lost 1-0 to Kagera Sugar in the second round.. Right winger Yusuf Mhilu scored the lone goal in the 34th minute after connecting a rebound from Nassoro Kapama.

Kagera Sugar finished the league on 8th position with 52 points. Simba won the championship followed by arch-rivals Yanga on second position.