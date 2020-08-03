Angolan President Envisages Co-Operation Strengthening With Benin

2 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Saturday expressed his government's willingness to strengthen the co-operation with the Republic of Benin, aiming at stimulating progress, development and the well-being of both peoples.

On a congratulation message, in the ambit of Benin's 60th independence anniversary, marked last Saturday, the Angolan Head of State also highlighted "the existing good relations" between both governments.

On behalf of the Angolan people, the Executive and on his own behalf, President João Lourenço wishes good health, success and prosperity to the people of Benin.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.