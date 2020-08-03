Angolan President Envisages Co-Operation Strengthening With Benin

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Saturday expressed his government's willingness to strengthen the co-operation with the Republic of Benin, aiming at stimulating progress, development and the well-being of both peoples.

On a congratulation message, in the ambit of Benin's 60th independence anniversary, marked last Saturday, the Angolan Head of State also highlighted "the existing good relations" between both governments.

On behalf of the Angolan people, the Executive and on his own behalf, President João Lourenço wishes good health, success and prosperity to the people of Benin.