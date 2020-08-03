Angola: New Ndalatando Water Supply System Budgeted At Over Usd 22 Million

Ndalatando — Over 22.6 million dollars constitutes the amount applied by the government in the execution of the project of construction of the new drinking water supply system for Ndalatando City, capital of the northern Cuanza Norte Province, under the Public Investments Programme (PIP).

The laying of the stone for the construction of the equipment took place, last Saturday, in Lucala Municipality, under the guidance of the governor of the province of Cuanza Norte, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho.

The project, initially included in the Public Investments Programme (PIP) of the Ministry of Energy and Water for the year 2019, is happening under the responsibility of the Chinese contractor QINGDAO Installation Co. Ltd., and was co-financed by the World Bank.

The construction of the project for the new water supply system for the Lucala River is being carried out in two years and six months, in addition to the eight months consumed by the contractor for the design of the project.

The equipment designed for a water flow of more than 12,500 cubic meters / day, is expected to benefit 214.000 people, of which 182.000 in Ndalatando, 21.500 in Lucala's chief district and 10.500 along the main pipeline.

The system comprises the construction of water abstraction with a capacity of 660 cubic meters / hour, elevated duct of raw water, in cast iron DN 600 C30, in an extension of 1.516 meters, from the abstraction of water to the Water Treatment Station (ETA).

In addition to the water treatment plant sized to 625 cubic meters / hour, the new system includes a treated water reservoir with 3,500 cubic meters and a pumping station with a capacity of 594 cubic meters / hour.

The launching ceremony of the project was witnessed by the Secretary of State for Water, Lucrécio Costa, on behalf of the incumbent minister, João Baptista Borges.

The city of Ndalatando, capital of the province of Cuanza Norte, is inhabited by more than 400.000 people.