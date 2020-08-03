Nigeria: Shoprite Debunks Exit Rumour, Says We Are Not Leaving Nigeria

3 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Princewill Ekwujuru

Shoprite Nigeria has debunked the story making the rounds that it intends to close shop in Nigeria.

The Country Director for Chastex Consult, Ini Archibong, in a telephone conversation with Vanguard, said: "Shoprite is not leaving Nigeria.

"We have only just opened to Nigerian investors which we have also been talking to just before now. We are not leaving, who leaves over a $30billion invest and close shop? It doesn't sound right.

"We only just given this opportunity to Nigeria investors to come in and also help drive our expansion plan in Nigeria. So we are not leaving.

"I have tried to say this as too many people as I can. There should be no panic at all and all of that. There is no truth in that report."

Recall that reports have been circulating that the retail outlet has started a formal process to consider the potential sale of all or a majority of stake in its supermarkets in Nigeria.

The report said the retailer had struggled in the Nigeria market after some South African owned retailer shops exited the Nigeria market.

The report further stated that Shoprite results for the year do not reflect any of their operations in Nigeria as it will be classified as a discontinued operation.

The report also said international markets excluding Nigeria contributed 11.6 per cent to the group sales and reported 1.4 per cent decline in sales from 2018.

South African operations contributed 78 per cent of the overall sales and saw 8.7 per cent rise for the years.

The report went further to say that as a result of the lockdown, customers' visits declined 7.4 per cent but the average basket spends increased by 18.4 per cent.

