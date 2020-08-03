Tanzania: Samia Urges Wise Voting in October Polls

AHEAD of the 2020 General Election, Vice- President Samia Suluhu has called on Tanzanians to elect the right set of people to maintain development initiatives undertaken by the current government.

"When it comes to general election, I ask you to do justice and elect leaders who will continue to implement several good projects that have been initiated by the fifth-phase government in various sectors," she said.

Ms Suluhu made the remarks over the weekend during the official opening of the 27th Nane Nane exhibitions at Nyakabindi Stadium in Bariadi District of Simiyu region.

The VP stressed that people needed to cast their votes to leaders who have wider national interests and not those who think about their bellies.

"As primaries are over it is now the role of CCM Central Committee (CC) to review and approve the candidates but if you the members feel like you have slipped or made incorrect choices do not worry about that as we will correct that during our sessions," she remarked.

The VP said this year's exhibition slogan goes hand in hand with the General Election where it encourages people to choose the best leaders who will be the catalyst for agricultural development.

This year's theme is 'Agricultural, livestock and fisheries development, choose the best leaders in 2020', the exhibitions also take place on other zones such as the Southern Highlands Zone - Mbeya, Northern zone- Arusha, Eastern Zone - Morogoro and the Lake zone - Mwanza, Western - Tabora, Southern zone - Lindi and Central zone - Dodoma.

The Vice-President said unscrupulous leaders are the ones who contribute to unresolved people's problems as some of them are there for personal interests rather than providing solutions to their communities.

Last week during the event to commission PCCB offices in Chamwino District, Dodoma Ms Suluhu apart from commending the Bureau for the great job it has done in reducing the rate of corruption, noted that the bureau has to play fair and ensure justice prevails to all.

"Not all the PCCB officials are clean, some are not. During the just- concluded CCM primaries for legislative seats some of the anti- graft officers were harassing aspirants especially the outgoing MPs, who are seeking the nominations for the coming election," she noted.

According to her, the PCCB officials focused on the outgoing MPs instead of dealing with both new and those who were in the 11th Parliament.

Mama Samia was of the view that there are double standards in the operation of the bureau as it was observed during the CCM primaries, calling for changes that would ensure fairness to all.

"Fairness is all that people would like to see from your duties," she insisted.