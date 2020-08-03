Tanzania: Laizer Sells His Latest 6kg Tanzanite Gemstone for Sh4.8 Billion

Arusha — Saniniu Kuryan Laizer, 52 an artisanal miner in Simanjiro has today August 3, sold his latest find of Tanzanite gemstone weighing some 6Kg to the government of Tanzania at Sh4.8 billion.

This was after the sale was of the gemstone that is only found in Tanzania was supposed to be conducted on July 25 but was postponed by the minerals minister after the untimely death of former President Benjamin Mkapa.

Today's sale was conducted by the Minister on minerals Dotto Biteko in the Presence of finance minister Prof Mpango, and Bank of Tanzania governor Prof Florens Luoga among others.

The latest find makes Laizer the only man to have found 19.3 kg of Tanzanite in a space of one month, the first consignment was also sold to government for Sh7.7 million.

Mr Laizer is the only one to have ever found three of what is considered to the largest precious stones, weighing 9.27kg, 6kg and 5.1 kilograms each, in the northern Mirerani hills.

"I have found the stone in my small mine again. I will hand it over to the government when the time is right," he noted.