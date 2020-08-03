Tanzania: Minister - 97 Per Cent Babies Get Proper Breastfeed

3 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Cheji Bakari in Muheza

THE Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu, yesterday said that statistics of breastfeeding for babies aged below two years in Tanzania show that 97 per cent of them are breastfed by their mothers.

The Minister made the revelation in Muheza during the World Breastfeeding Week themed "Empowering Women to breastfeed babies for Better Health and Protection of Environment' that was nationally marked in Muheza District, in Tanga region.

She said the 53 per cent of children are fed by their mothers within one hour after they are born and that is encouraging.

However, she said some lack proper breastfeed, because of their mothers who are always busy with multiple home works.

Explaining on the theme, she said it reminds the community on the importance of observing routine breastfeeding that ensures a child's health is enhanced for his/her quality growth.

Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

