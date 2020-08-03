Tanzania: Public Urged to Monitor Water Projects Implementation

3 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sylivester Domasa in Dodoma

NON-GOVERNMENTAL Organisation Network for Dodoma Region (NGONEDO) is urging the public to appropriately monitor water projects that are implemented in their communities for better results.

NGONEDO's coordinator Edward Mbogo said locals' input in the implementation of key development projects such as water cannot be underestimated. This can help efficiency and everlasting projects in local communities, he added.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' in Bahi, the coordinator observed that the public play a big role in protecting infrastructures and therefore their involvement through monitoring the day-to-day implementation of such projects help to develop the desire and need to protect the resource.

Bahi is implementing medium-sized water projects to improve access to drinking water in the neighbouring district of Dodoma. Civil societies are currently working with the district council in sensitizing the communities and key stakeholders on the need to preserve and protect the infrastructures.

In his observation, a number of water projects that are implemented across the country have faced a short lifespan over people's recklessness in protecting the infrastructures.

"Most people don't know if they are obliged to protect such public infrastructures. They think it is the government's job or rather the project managers," he noted.

The non-governmental organizations are seeking to provide adequate knowledge to the general public in Bahi district that will help raise awareness on the need to self-protect public infrastructures.

The execution of the water project in the district will help reduce the water crisis that has locked the semi-arid area. At least 30m/- has been invested by the Foundation for Civil Society to implement the plan..

About four wards, Bahi, Mpamatwa, Mndemu and Musisi are set to benefit from the project, which is scheduled to run for six months.

The Bahi district council strategic plan of 2017/18 through 2021/22 shows that 43 per cent of the district population has access to clean, affordable and safe drinking water from various sources. The sources include boreholes, shallow wells, springs, Charco dams, and rainwater harvesting.

Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

