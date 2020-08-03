Tanzania: Niyonzima Promises to Help Lift Azam

THE newly signed Azam FC midfielder Ally Niyonzima has described himself as a fighter, saying he likes his job a lot and usually dedicates himself to the club he has signed for.

Azam have intensified squad re-building exercise prior to the next season as they have sealed another essential deal after signing Niyonzima, who was also on Young Africans microscope from Rwandan side Rayon Sports.

He is the second midfielder and first foreign based player to land at the Ice cream makers' team as they want to create a competitive squad capable to challenge for titles next season.

He has since signed a two-year deal to work for the Chamazi based club who last won the country's top flight league title in 2014.

Since then, Azam have never clinched the Mainland Premier League trophy despite the level of investment they often put in every season.

However, in his short remarks after completing the signing, Niyonzima insisted that he is a fighter and focuses a lot on the club he has signed for.

"After joining the family of Azam, my priority is to work hard to satisfy club leaders who put their trust to sign me.

"To the fans, they should expect more things but as you know, God is the one who plans for everything. I am therefore ready to showcase what I have for the betterment of the team," Niyonzima, who is not related to Young African's Haruna Niyonzima, said.

He also disclosed that it was Yanga's Niyonzima, who convinced him to agree the deal when he consulted him for more details about Azam.

"Even Thierry Hitimana is my brother but I do not know if he has got the news that I have signed for Azam FC because we have not talked about the subject," the Rwandan national football team midfielder narrated.

Kagera Sugar's Awesu Awesu was the first domestic player to ink a two year contract with Azam and has already pledged to let his legs speak volume of him next term.

On his part, Azam Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdulkarim Amin 'Popat' reiterated that the ongoing signings are in accordance with the recommendations made by the team's technical bench.

He also mentioned that the team has released goalkeeper Razack Abalora and striker Donald Ngoma, while Emmanuel Mvuyekure has been loaned to KMC.