South Africa: Covid-19 Insurance Fiasco - Some Disasters Can Create Opportunities

analysis

Public sentiment is overwhelmingly in support of the hundreds of restaurants and hospitality businesses denied cover by their insurers. Business Maverick chats to the main man in their corner, and asks him what is public loss adjusting anyway?

It's now August 2020, the month that insurance companies are set to start paying out the agreed interim, non-refundable payment to clients in the restaurant and hospitality industry, but Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Risk Africa is not breathing any easier or sitting back to relax.

More than anyone else, Woolley has campaigned for the restaurant industry, shining a light on the plight of restaurants and hotels that face financial ruin as South Africa's lockdown heads towards its fifth month.

A wave of negative publicity engulfed the industry after insurers refused to pay out to their clients who were covered by business interruption insurance, leaving them at the mercy of government's sketchy temporary employee relief scheme and whatever savings the individual owners could scrape together.

"The insurer's argument, that the lockdown is not an insurable event, is flawed and is driven by a fear of the sheer quantum of claims that the insurers will face if they agree to settle one claim,"...