South Africa: Covid-19 Insurance Fiasco - Some Disasters Can Create Opportunities

2 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Public sentiment is overwhelmingly in support of the hundreds of restaurants and hospitality businesses denied cover by their insurers. Business Maverick chats to the main man in their corner, and asks him what is public loss adjusting anyway?

It's now August 2020, the month that insurance companies are set to start paying out the agreed interim, non-refundable payment to clients in the restaurant and hospitality industry, but Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Risk Africa is not breathing any easier or sitting back to relax.

More than anyone else, Woolley has campaigned for the restaurant industry, shining a light on the plight of restaurants and hotels that face financial ruin as South Africa's lockdown heads towards its fifth month.

A wave of negative publicity engulfed the industry after insurers refused to pay out to their clients who were covered by business interruption insurance, leaving them at the mercy of government's sketchy temporary employee relief scheme and whatever savings the individual owners could scrape together.

"The insurer's argument, that the lockdown is not an insurable event, is flawed and is driven by a fear of the sheer quantum of claims that the insurers will face if they agree to settle one claim,"...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.