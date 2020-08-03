South Africa: Our Children Must Go Back to School

3 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Talia-Jade Magnes

You don't need to work with children or have any kind of training to realise the devastating and life-long effect of keeping children out of school.

When the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) pushed back on social distancing regulations, our Presidency bowed its head and announced that full occupancy in taxis would be allowed. Just a few days after this announcement, when the teachers' union Sadtu fought for teachers to remain at home due to rising infections and fear of contracting the virus, the Department of Basic Education shut down schools for an additional four weeks.

It is not hard to see the politics behind the decision-making and the game of chess that is being played behind closed doors.

Despite Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga acknowledging the latest opinion of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC), that learners are better off at school than in communities and homes, schools were closed once again, with further disruptions to children's well-being and education.

When one reads the medical evidence and advice from the relevant medical bodies, such as the WHO, the Paediatric Council of South Africa, or the MAC, and tries to line it up with the regulations and restrictions imposed by the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

