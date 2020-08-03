South Africa: Graeme Smith Ready to Dig in At CSA

2 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Graeme Smith famously batted trying to save a Test in Sydney with a broken hand, so he's not one to give up easily. Despite sections of the media questioning his appointment as Cricket South Africa's director of cricket in December 2019, he's not going anywhere.

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, in the South African sporting context, has ignited necessary conversations about race and sparked outrage in equal measure.

Painful stories of discrimination and insensitivity have emerged from hurt players such as former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini. His retelling of his sense of displacement and estrangement in the Proteas set-up, largely under Smith's captaincy, was revealing and moving.

Makhaya Ntini and fellow Proteas star Hashim Amla in 2010. (Photo: Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images)

Listening to and hearing the issues people such as Ntini faced are vital to building a more inclusive sporting system, but the BLM movement has also become a soapbox for some to attempt political points' scoring.

Smith is a case in point. Or rather, Smith the director of cricket is. He has become a target because he is white and holds a powerful position in CSA at a time when suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.