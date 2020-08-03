South Africa: Graeme Smith Ready to Dig in At CSA

analysis

Graeme Smith famously batted trying to save a Test in Sydney with a broken hand, so he's not one to give up easily. Despite sections of the media questioning his appointment as Cricket South Africa's director of cricket in December 2019, he's not going anywhere.

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, in the South African sporting context, has ignited necessary conversations about race and sparked outrage in equal measure.

Painful stories of discrimination and insensitivity have emerged from hurt players such as former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini. His retelling of his sense of displacement and estrangement in the Proteas set-up, largely under Smith's captaincy, was revealing and moving.

Makhaya Ntini and fellow Proteas star Hashim Amla in 2010. (Photo: Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images)

Listening to and hearing the issues people such as Ntini faced are vital to building a more inclusive sporting system, but the BLM movement has also become a soapbox for some to attempt political points' scoring.

Smith is a case in point. Or rather, Smith the director of cricket is. He has become a target because he is white and holds a powerful position in CSA at a time when suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe...