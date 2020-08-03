South Africa: More 'White Swan' Threats Still Loom Over the Global Economy in 2020

opinion

At the start of 2020, when Covid-19 was barely on anyone's radar outside China, the global economy was entering a fraught phase, facing a range of potentially devastating tail risks. And though the pandemic has since turned the world on its head, all of these threats remain - and some have become more salient.

In February, I warned that any number of foreseeable crises - "white swans" - could trigger a massive global disturbance in 2020 I noted that:

"... the US and Iran have already had a military confrontation that will likely soon escalate; China is in the grip of a viral outbreak that could become a global pandemic; cyberwarfare is ongoing; major holders of US Treasuries are pursuing diversification strategies; the Democratic presidential primary is exposing rifts in the opposition to Trump and already casting doubt on vote-counting processes; rivalries between the US and four revisionist powers are escalating; and the real-world costs of climate change and other environmental trends are mounting."

Since February, the Covid-19 outbreak in China did indeed explode into a pandemic, vindicating those of us who warned early on that the coronavirus would have severe consequences for the global economy. Owing to massive stimulus...