South Africa: Payment Options Expanded for R350 Grant Beneficiaries

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has introduced new flexible methods recipients can use to receive their R350 grant, which will be paid until the end of October.

Recipients are now allowed to move their cash from the Post Office to a bank account of their choice, or vice versa. They may even change banks or choose a cash send option.

Clients who opt for cash send must also use the cell phone registered in their name only.

This means clients now have an opportunity to receive their grants at their chosen and convenient outlets.

Applications to switch payment options are open from today (Monday, 3 August) to Sunday, 9 August, 24 hours a day.

Approved applicants or clients of the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant can change their payment preference by visiting https://srd.sassa.gov.za.

The R350 is aimed at unemployed South Africans, who are not receiving any other official financial assistance, as the country grapples with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to SASSA, the responses to frequently asked questions about the relief grant can be found on the WhatsApp platform on 082 046 8553 or SASSA website www.sassa.gov.za.