South Africa: Finance Is Becoming Data-Driven and Strategic - Here's What CFOs Need to Know

analysis

South African CFOs and senior finance professionals recognise that the world is changing, with a perfect storm of technological and social forces changing the rules of business in this digital era.

COVID-19 adds more complexity to the mix, putting companies under financial pressure and simultaneously serving as an accelerator for digital transformation.

So how do you survive and thrive in this new world? It starts with looking at the three broader trends driving the corporate finance function:

The digitalisation of the finance industry

More demand for strategic decision-making

A younger workforce with new priorities

Digitising finance

As a CFO or senior finance professional, you're always looking for ways to improve your department's efficiency so that you can serve the business better; data-driven insights and automation are fantastic ways to achieve this. Automation is a reliable way of improving the quality of financial data, which can increase the productivity of your financial/accounting team members.

The benefits of automation include:

The minimisation of manual intervention in financial operations and other accounting-related tasks, such as ledger entry and reconciliations

Auto-population, using data from ERP and other systems

Reducing the potential for human error

Faster turnaround times

The improvement in the use of staff...