South Africa: Increase in Rape and Assault a Grim Marker of Rising Levels of Gender-Based Violence

analysis

The 2019/20 crime statistics released on Friday 31 July paint a grim picture of the state of violence against women and children in South Africa.

In Ikageng, a township near Potchefstroom in North West, a sickening ordeal unfolded. A woman was raped in the bushes by 20 men, who took turns violating her. She and a friend were lured to smoke a pipe with gang members, one of whom was an acquaintance.

This is just one example of the increasing occurrence of rape and other forms of gender-based violence (GBV) portrayed in the crime statistics for the 2019/20 financial year - April 2019 to March 2020.

Another instance in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, saw nine men enter a woman's home and rape her for two days straight. One of the men was an acquaintance of the survivor.

According to the statistics, you are most likely to get raped in a private residence, be it your own home, a friend's, a relative's, the perpetrator's home or that of a neighbour - 18,231 cases were reported from private residences, with the highest number in Limpopo. In all the provinces except for Western Cape, this was the highest incidence. Western Cape reported slightly more...