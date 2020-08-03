South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe Saddened By the Passing of Dr Monde Mnyande

press release

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe has learned with sadness of the passing of Dr Monde Mnyande yesterday, 02 August 2020, after a short illness.

Dr Mnyande joined the DMRE Team when he was appointed as the Board Chairperson of the Central Energy Fund (CEF) in October 2019. A former South African Reserve Bank chief economist, Dr Mnyande was tasked with the responsibility of bringing good governance to CEF and all its subsidiaries. Key to this, was the rationalisation of PetroSA, Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) and iGas to form a single National Petroleum Company.

Minister Mantashe believes that good governance in all State Owned Entities (SOEs) will assist in stabilising the entities, and reduce operational and financial risks. The Minister extends his heartfelt condolences to Dr Mnyande's family, friends and colleagues. The Department is in contact with the family and will in due course provide details of the memorial and funeral services.